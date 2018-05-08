DEAR HELOISE: There’s just no way around it: I make the worst pie crust on the planet! I saw one of your readers recently had a pie crust recipe, but I forgot to save it. Can you help me out with a decent recipe for a pie crust? — Lucy W., Telluride, Colorado
Lucy, as a matter of fact, I have my mother’s original recipe from 1959, and it was always crisp, crunchy and delicious! Be sure to sift the dry ingredients before measuring.
Heloise’s never fail
pie crust
2 1/4 cups flour
3/4 cups shortening
1 teaspoon salt
5 tablespoons very cold water
Mix the flour and shortening with the salt. Blend with a fork until the size of peas. Add the water. Roll out between two sheets of wax paper. Makes enough for one pie crust. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: As a bachelor in his first apartment, I’m now cooking for myself. So, please tell me the difference between simmering and steaming. Aren’t they the same thing? — Henry D., Portland, Oregon
Henry, simmering means cooking in a liquid that’s just below boiling. Bubbles form below the surface. Steaming means cooking over boiling water using a colander or another type of perforated heat-resistant container to hold the food above the water.
DEAR HELOISE: As a volunteer at a food bank, I’d like to make a plea for donations of canned goods. Did you know that many more people now rely on a food bank to help feed themselves and their families? In fact, about 49 million people in this country find it difficult to put food on their tables. Out of every six people, at least one person faces hunger every day. Please, donate what you can to your local food bank. — Anne R., Fairmont, West Virginia
DEAR HELOISE: Can you freeze cheese? — Tiffany M., Fairfield, Connecticut
Tiffany, hard cheeses do OK, but soft cheeses suffer in texture and taste when frozen. — Heloise
Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.