DEAR READERS: Today’s Sound Off is about giving children too many “things” and not doing enough “parenting.” — Heloise
“DEAR HELOISE: Having taught school for nearly 20 years, I’ve noticed that parents seem to think that giving their children computers, expensive cellphones or designer clothing makes up for not being present for their child. At teacher/parent conferences, we see fewer parents than we did just 10 years ago, and when we do see a parent, he or she is usually making excuses for the child’s bad behavior or blaming the school for not teaching subjects that need to be taught at home, such as good manners, personal hygiene and morals.
“Your children are the ONLY thing you will ever leave behind of any real and lasting value. Never mind ‘quality time’ — kids require a LOT of time! Teach them your values, morals, family history and compassion for others. Demand good grades. Remember, children are a reflection of the parents who raised them.” — Mrs. E. in Houston
DEAR HELOISE: Is sunscreen actually necessary all year? — Hannah G. in Indiana
Hannah, it is very important to use sunscreen all year. This is especially important on the eyelids, the area surrounding the eye sockets and nose. These areas often are overlooked.
DEAR HELOISE: I never know how long to cook eggs. Can you help me? — Anne C., Shelton, Connecticut
Scrambled eggs: 1 minute at 250 degrees.
Poached: 3-5 minutes in boiling water.
Fried: 1-2 minutes at 250 degrees F., or done the way you like them on one side, then flip and cook another 30-60 seconds.
Boiled: 7 minutes in boiling water.
DEAR HELOISE: Millions of people use online dating sites. Sadly, scammers have invaded these sites and other social media sites to prey on vulnerable users. Here are the things to watch for: (1) They declare love for you at lightning speed. (2) They send you a photograph that looks like a professional model. (3) Some will say they are U.S. citizens working abroad. (4) They ask for money for any number of reasons. (5) They ask you to cash checks for them. This could be a money-laundering scheme! (6) They say they want to visit you, and although they make plans, they never come. — Charles H., Washington, D.C.
©2018 King Features