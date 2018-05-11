DEAR READERS: Tomorrow, and every day, we celebrate mothers for their selfless love and dedication to their families. Mother’s Day is a special time to remember these marvelous women.
DEAR HELOISE: In my exercise class, we are required to bring our own free weights. This can mean lugging 30-plus pounds of weights!
We discovered rolling tool bags from a big-box hardware store. This bag has an extra-wide mouth and base; the dumbbells are distributed evenly in the bag.
This makes lifting the bag in and out of a car easier. The bag is sturdy and attractive. — Deborah in Aberdeen, Maryland
DEAR HELOISE: Is there anything that can be used in a birdbath to cut down on the stains and not hurt the birds? — Edda B., Williamsport, Maryland
Edda, yes, we must take care of our feathered friends! A great, nontoxic cleaner is one of my faves — baking soda! Sprinkle a small amount in an empty birdbath, and add enough water to make a paste. Scrub with a stiff brush, and rinse thoroughly. Then fill with fresh water.
Baking soda can scrub out the sink, toilet and tub in your home, as well. No scratches! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: For taking cupcakes or cookies to school, I use a flat cardboard tray that canned beverages come in. The tray is a convenient size and can just be tossed afterward.
To make it look festive, cut a strip of colorful paper to glue around the outside.
For serving grapes, I cut the stem into pieces with the grapes attached. That way, when someone reaches for a grape, he or she can take a little sprig, and the whole bunch doesn’t get picked over, which leaves unattractive bare stems on the serving dish.
And I’ve come up with another hint: I needed a small rack for a roasting dish, so I broke bamboo skewers to fit and laid them in a crisscross pattern to support the roast off the bottom of the pan.
Thanks — I’ve learned a lot from your column over the years. — J.R. in Alaska
DEAR HELOISE: Why don’t businesses check bathrooms for the height of coat hooks? If you are a person who uses a wheelchair and need to take off your coat in the restroom, you have to put it on the floor, which is unsanitary and has happened to me! — Jerry L., via email
