DEAR HELOISE: Help! I need a quick dish for when a friend drops by for dinner. Any ideas? — Andrea P., Lake Oswego, Oregon
Andrea, I have a terrific recipe that is easy to make:
One-pot chicken, potatoes and peas
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup diced potato (1/2-inch cubes)
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped celery
1 cup water
1 bay leaf
1/8 teaspoon thyme
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 3-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 cup peas, frozen or canned
Heat a large, heavy skillet and add onion and potato; cook over medium heat while stirring until they begin to brown. Add the remaining ingredients as listed except the chicken and peas. Stir and bring to a boil. Place chicken in sauce; reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for about 12 minutes, then add peas and continue to simmer until the liquid is reduced. (This is about 5 minutes or so.) To serve, place one chicken breast on each plate and spoon the sauce over the top.
If you like this recipe, you can find it and much more in my pamphlet Heloise’s Main Dishes and More. To receive a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (71 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. If you like to collect delicious recipes, then this pamphlet is a “must have.” — Heloise
DEAR READER: When using powdered cake mixes, put the water in the bowl first, then the dry mix. This helps prevent powder pockets at the bottom of the bowl. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: What is “savory,” and how do I use it? — Brenda R., Fairbanks, Alaska
Brenda, savory is an herb with a flavor between thyme and mint, with a hint of pepper. Use it with poultry, pork, beef and bean dishes, or in stews and soups. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: What are some good herbs for fish? — Belinda J., Haverhill, Mass.
Belinda, bay leaves (broken), French tarragon, lemon thyme and parsley. Sometimes sage or saffron can be used, depending on the dish. Remember, herbs are used to enhance the flavor of a dish, not to mask the flavor. Use a light hand. — Heloise
