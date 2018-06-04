DEAR READERS: In a previous column, a reader asked for delivery drivers to ring the doorbell when they leave packages on the porch. Several readers wrote in. Here’s a sampling:
“I’m a delivery person. There are people who don’t want us to ring because of a sleeping baby, barking dog or both. If you would like us to ring the doorbell, please leave a note on the door.” — Lisa, via email
“I was happy that someone mentioned what should be obvious: Ring the doorbell. I made a sign and put it on my front gate: ‘All Deliveries, Please Ring Doorbell.’” — Dave B., Anaheim, California
“We installed a doorbell with a camera. It is great! We can see, via our cellphones, who is at our front door.” — Mary A., Vancouver, Washington
“Some people are day sleepers. There are apps that’ll notify you when your package has been delivered, and every stop along the way. You’ll get a text once your package has arrived.” — A Retired Late Sleeper in Louisiana
“The solution is simple: Build your own storage container, bolt it to your porch and leave an unlocked padlock on it. I repurposed a toolbox out of my pickup truck, and it works well.” — Eric P. in California
DEAR HELOISE: If you’re writing your email address by hand — say, to give to a colleague — and it has lowercase L’s in it, the number 1 or a capital I, make sure it is clear what these characters are . — Jack L. in San Antonio
The same goes for zeros and capital O’s! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: To flavor plain yogurt (I get bored with the same old flavors in the store), I mix in flavor extracts used for baking: about 1/2 teaspoon per 8 ounces of yogurt.
I add 1 to 2 teaspoons of sugar to taste, but any sweetener would work. I find this works best on the thicker styles of yogurt like Greek or French. Be creative, as flavorings come in so many varieties! I personally like coffee. I also find that almond makes the yogurt taste like pistachio ice cream. Tastes like a treat, but good for the belly! — Donna H., Finger Lakes Area, N.Y.
