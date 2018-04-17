DEAR HELOISE: My mother used to make your baked Italian chicken, and I still can remember how great it tasted. It was easy and quick to prepare, so can you reprint that recipe for us working women? — Pam M., Ashboro, Indiana
Pam, I always loved this recipe! Here it is:
Heloise’s Italian Chicken
1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts
1 (8-ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian salad dressing
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with onions and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour, or until done.
DEAR HELOISE: When cutting a recipe in half, should the cooking time be reduced? Just to let you know, I enjoy reading your column in The Gaston (N.C.) Gazette. — A Reader, Gastonia, North Carolina
It all depends on what you’re cooking. A cake probably would be just under half the time, while a roast usually would be a little over half the time. If it’s a stir-fry, it’s the same time. You’ll have to keep an eye on your recipe to judge how long something needs to cook. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Every Christmas Eve, I make oyster stew, along with salad and crackers. I made the Heloise Olive Nut Dip spread and served it to my olive-hating son-in-law. He loved it and commented on how delicious it was. That’s when we told him one of the main ingredients happened to be OLIVES! We had a hard time holding our laughter inside! — Kate C., Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
DEAR HELOISE: Sometimes I have an unexpected guest(s) for dinner, and finding a last-minute dessert is difficult. I discovered that you can take a simple dish of ice cream and dress it up with some whipped cream and chopped nuts. I always encircle the ice cream with whipped cream, or some other topping, sprinkle nuts on top and add a dab of whipped cream on top. Stick a wafer cookie in it and you have dressed-up ice cream. — Hazel P., Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan
DEAR HELOISE: I have found that a good way to change up cold cereal is to add texture by using fruit-flavored yogurt rather than milk. Double the goodness. — Dona in Houston
DEAR HELOISE: Why can’t hamburger buns be packaged in bags of four? Our family of two invariably has to throw out some of the contents of the larger packages. — T.B. in Alabama
©2018 King Features