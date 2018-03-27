Got leftover pizza? When you put a slice of pizza on a plate in the microwave, it never turns out the same as when it was fresh at the pizzeria.
The trick to reheating that slice and having it remain hot, crispy and almost taste fresh-out-of-the-oven again is to cook it on a cooktop. Simply heat up a heavy pan (like a cast-iron pan) and place the slice of pizza inside.
Let it warm up; it’ll toast the bread while heating up the sauce and melting the cheese. In a few minutes, you’ll have a perfectly crispy slice.
