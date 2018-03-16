One of the easiest ways to save water during spring and summer months is to know exactly when it’s time to water your lawn. First, try this simple trick: Step on your lawn. According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program, if the grass bounces back after you step on it, there’s no need to water. If it lays flat, it’s time to water. And even then, only water early in the morning or late at night, when the sun’s rays don’t evaporate the water. When it’s coolest outside, the ground will have the best chance to soak in all of that invigorating H2O.
© 2018 Danny Seo