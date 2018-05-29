DEAR READERS: Whenever you frost a two- or three-layer cake, use skewers to hold the layers down so that the stacks stay in place and don’t become lopsided. Wait about 30 minutes afterward and remove the skewers, then smooth frosting over the areas where the skewers had been. Your cakes will always look nice this way.
To make a quick and easy frosting, mix together powdered sugar, cherry juice (or your favorite juice) and a drop of vanilla. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy fruit with my oatmeal, and I have oatmeal nearly every morning. I’ve found that if I buy frozen blueberries (or peaches or strawberries) and add them to my oatmeal about a minute before it’s finished cooking, the fruit is warm and tasty in the oatmeal. — Alana G., Moab, Utah
DEAR HELOISE: With six children in the house, you can imagine how much cereal we go through. We used to have six or seven open boxes of cereal in the pantry. Now, I allow the children to open only three boxes at a time. The unopened ones are stored upside-down, so the children know they can’t open them until they finish the ones that are already open. It’s saved a mess in the pantry and taught my children to not waste food. — Karen F., Cornelius, Oregon
DEAR HELOISE: While olive oil is great for a salad and cooking, there is still another useful hint for this multipurpose product. Take about 1/4 cup of olive oil and massage it through your hair. Then wrap a hot, wet towel around your head, or use a shower cap, and wait about 30 minutes. Then shampoo the oil out. It leaves the hair soft and shiny. — Grace P., Renton, Washington
