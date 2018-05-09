DEAR READERS: Browsing through the produce department at the grocery store, you may notice prepackaged, prepared fruits and vegetables: pre-sliced apples, strawberries, carrot chips, radishes, pineapple and shredded lettuce, for example.
The convenience factor is a plus, but the Food and Drug Administration (www.fda.gov) agrees that these prepared fruits and vegetables may not be the healthiest selection you can make. Why?
When a fruit or vegetable is cut during the production process, pathogens (bacteria, fungus and even parasites) can sneak under the flesh, and then the moist environment of the plastic packaging can be the perfect breeding ground for these pathogens to thrive. And no heat is used to kill bacteria.
Your best bet may be to grab a whole piece of fruit, or a whole vegetable. This’ll be easier on your pocketbook, too. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When traveling, I store my jewelry in a hard-shell eyeglass case. It’s small and noncrushable. — Helen M., via email
DEAR HELOISE: You ran an article recently about the differences between granite and marble. You are correct that granite is harder than marble, but you didn’t say what not to use to clean them.
Please remind your readers NEVER to use vinegar or any acidic product to clean marble. My housekeeper ruined our bathroom marble vanity tops with a vinegar solution that left etched water stains. I had to call a specialist to buff them out, at a cost of $500. I’d appreciate you passing this hint on to your readers. — Florence L., via email
© 2018 King Features