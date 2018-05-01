DEAR HELOISE: Many people enjoy a cola drink because it’s refreshing, but did you know that it has other uses as well?
- Pour a bottle or can of cola in your toilet, wait one hour, then scrub and flush.
- Dog get sprayed by a skunk? Pour a cola drink over the affected area — the cola will lessen the odor.
- Gum stuck in your child’s hair? Pour some cola on the gum, wait a short while, and it’ll be easier to remove the gum.
- Got rusty tools? Place them in a plastic pan and cover with a cola drink. Wait about an hour, then remove, and the rust will be loosened and easily can be removed from the object.— Jordan L., Kenosha, Wisconsin
DEAR HELOISE: You had a recipe for “war cake” that my mother loved. Since she is coming to my home to celebrate her 90th birthday, I’d like to make it for her, but I don’t have the recipe. Would you reprint that for me? — Tricia W., Bartlesville, Oklahoma
Tricia, I’d be happy to reprint that for you and your mother.
War cake
Using a medium- to large-size cooking pot or pan, mix together 2 cups of brown sugar, 2 cups of hot water and 2 teaspoons of shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of raisins, and 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.
When the mixture is cold (and it MUST be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well.
Pour into a greased pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350-375 degrees.
DEAR HELOISE: Why is my gelatin rubbery on the bottom? — Frances T., Norcross, Georgia
It’s likely due to not dissolving the powdered gelatin enough. Keep stirring the gelatin in very hot water before you add the cold water, and add a capful of lemon juice or vinegar to the mix. This will help with avoiding that rubbery bottom.
