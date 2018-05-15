DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy reading your column in the Houston Chronicle. I eat apples daily, and I’m aware that pesticides are necessary to make a beautiful, delicious apple. So, to clean my apple, I use a small amount of dishwashing detergent, scrub the apple using my hands and rinse carefully under flowing water from my faucet. Is this the best way to clean the apple skin? — E.W.S., Willis, Texas
Yes, as long as you wash the apple thoroughly and rinse well. Dry with a clean paper towel. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: We love fish. Aside from my husband being a fisherman, I buy salmon at the store. I’d like to know how long fish can be frozen. — Tina D., Lubbock, Texas
Tina, fatty fish, such as salmon and tuna, should not be frozen more than two to three months; lean fish, like cod or catfish, should not be frozen longer than six months. Just make certain that you run water over the fish first, then wrap it very tightly with two or three layers of wrap. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: What would happen if I put something metal in my microwave? Is it dangerous? — Earl K., Twin Falls, Idaho
Earl, your best bet is to never place metal in a microwave. Thin pieces of metal, such as aluminum, pose a serious threat of fire. It’s best to stay with materials that won’t cause a fire and are deemed safe for microwave use.
DEAR HELOISE: The best advice my mother ever gave me:
- When cooking with anything that has a handle, turn the handle to the side so that no one walks by and knocks the pan off the stove.
- Always roll pie dough from the middle.
- Stir gravy in the same direction. If you want it to brown, don’t stir constantly.
— A Reader in Virginia
