DEAR HELOISE: There is a great way to grate cheese and not have a mess afterward. Use a stand-alone box grater and place it inside a very large plastic bag. Zip-close bags are best for this task. Grate the cheese, and you’ll notice that it all goes into the bag. Take out what you need, then zip it shut and put the rest in the refrigerator. — Lucy A., Mesa, Arizizona
DEAR HELOISE: What is meant when a label says “from concentrate”? My husband says juice from concentrate is of poorer quality. — Penny F., Hanover Park, Illinois
Penny, water is removed from the product (usually fruit), and it becomes “concentrated.” Water is later added back to restore the concentrated product to its normal state for consumption. This does not affect the vitamins and minerals in the juice. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I have a cucumber dish that my friends love, and it’s so easy to make:
1 or 2 cucumbers, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 cup sour cream
Place sliced cucumber in a bowl. Mix sour cream and vinegar together, and gently stir into cucumbers. Chill for 30 minutes. This dish is especially nice on a warm day, and it adds a little “zip” to any meal. — Frances G., Evansville, Indiana
DEAR HELOISE: When a recipe calls for a “dry” white wine, I never know what to use. Any suggestions? — Candice V., Gillette, Wyoming
Candice, a dry white wine could be pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc or chardonnay, for example. When a recipe calls for dry, it’s probably best to stick with a dry wine rather than substituting a sweet wine. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My husband calls me the “Dollar Store Diva” because I find so many great buys in those types of places. One of my favorite tricks is to buy cheap plastic plates, especially seasonal ones, and use them to give away cookies, cake, etc. They’re so much prettier than plain paper plates, and can always be reused. — Danielle D., Lubbock, Texas
DEAR HELOISE: I love a breath mint that comes in a little tin. When I’m finished with the mints, I paint the tins a pretty color and attach a label describing what’s inside. I have one for extra earring backs, one for single earrings (in case I find their mate), one for safety pins, etc. I love to recycle this way! — Carrie D., Bangor, Maine
DEAR HELOISE: As a camping enthusiast, I’ve discovered that one of the most important things I can do is keep my matches dry. To ensure that they stay dry, I use an empty pill bottle with a childproof top. — William O’M., Durango, Colorado
