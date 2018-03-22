DEAR HELOISE: I took your suggestion and not only carry my cellphone in my carry-on bag during flights, but also my cellphone charger. We often have to rent a car, and it’s important to have that charger with me to make certain I get calls from my boss when I travel. — Lisa F., Casselberry, Florida
DEAR HELOISE: I’m going to my mother’s 90th birthday party, and I’m flying to her state. Can I take a wrapped gift (a jacket) with me in my carry-on bag on the plane? — Karen S., Wilmington, Del.
Karen, wrapped gifts should be packed in checked baggage, but a Transportation Security Administration agent has the right to unwrap any gift to examine it closely, whether it’s in carry-on luggage or in checked luggage. You might be better off to ship it ahead of time or wrap it at your destination. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When I have to travel, I usually need a night light to see how to get around the room, so I use “glow sticks,” which I can get in a crafts store. They’re cheaper and safer than candles, but do a very good job of lighting the darkness. — Sherry W., Clawson, Michigan
DEAR HELOISE: Want a sharp point on an eyeliner pencil? Place it in the freezer for about half an hour, and it’s much easier to sharpen. This works on eyebrow pencils as well. — Linda Q., Linn Grove, Indiana
DEAR HELOISE: Since applesauce and other fruit now come in small cups, I like to reuse the cups by washing them out and filling them with pudding or gelatin desserts. These make perfect snacks for my grandchildren when they visit, and are ideal portions for my husband and me. — Lillian C., Metairie, Louisiana
DEAR HELOISE: Although some airlines provide a snack, I prefer to carry my own in a carry-on bag. I’ve found that a zip-close bag with dry items, such as an apple, some walnuts or pecans, a protein bar and maybe some dried banana chips, is more than enough to see me through a flight. Everything I pack is healthy and agrees with my stomach! — Adam T., Kennewick, Washington
DEAR HELOISE: I’ve found that the best way to have a party that might get a little noisy is to make sure you invite the neighbors on both sides of your home or apartment. Not only does it allow them to mix and mingle with new people, it avoids noise complaints and is just a nice, neighborly thing to do. — Wendy G. in St Louis
DEAR HELOISE: Just wanted to remind folks that if they are looking for a pet to adopt, try the various shelters in your area rather than buying from a breeder. There are many homeless dogs and cats that can offer companionship to any family. — Patricia H., Ogden, Utah
