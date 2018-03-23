DEAR HELOISE: I read your column every day in The Villages (Florida) Daily Sun, and truly look forward to your hints and suggestions. After taking a good look at my dirty windows, I’m starting to think about spring-cleaning.
Do you have a recipe for an outdoor glass cleaner that is sprayed on and then rinsed off? I have windows that I cannot reach but can get to with a spray-type product. — Judith M., via email
Judith, say hello to all my friends in The Villages! Outdoor glass cleaner is a simple formula. This is so cheap to make:
Mix 16 ounces water with 1/2 cup white or apple-cider vinegar and 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol.
You’re going to need an attachment for your garden hose that will power-spray on this formula. Look for one at home-improvement centers.
DEAR HELOISE: We have a Labrador retriever who always needs to be dried off before coming into the house. When all of her towels were in the wash one day, I used some crumpled-up newspaper to dry her.
The newspaper acted like a sponge, and when finished, I tossed it into the trash. No more smelly towels by the back door! — Lynn S., Penn Yan, New York
DEAR HELOISE: A hint for old nylon stockings: They may be recycled as “stuffing” for unbelievably soft pillows that easily conform to your body.
There are several “pillow ministries” in our area that distribute such pillows to hospitals and nursing homes. — Leslie A. in Texas
