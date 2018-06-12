DEAR HELOISE: What, exactly, is buttermilk, and what are those little yellow specks in buttermilk? — Barb G., Andersonville, Indiana
Barb, there are two types of buttermilk: traditional and cultured.
Traditional buttermilk was the liquid that was left after churning butter from cultured, or fermented, cream.
The milk was left to stand for a period of time, which allowed the cream to separate from the milk. Lactic acid in the milk produced a bacteria that fermented the milk.
Cultured buttermilk is from milk that has been pasteurized and homogenized. Then one of two types of bacteria is added, which encourages the natural fermentation process. Some manufacturers add tiny yellow flakes to imitate butter. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Why do some recipes call for unsalted butter and others don’t seem to care? Does it really matter which one I use? — Norma M., Dillon, South Carolina
Norma, it all depends on what you’re making . Many baking recipes call for unsalted butter. Salt in butter acts as a preservative and will extend the freshness of the butter. If you’re on a low-sodium diet, however, you’ll probably want to use only unsalted butter.
Some swear they can taste the difference between salted and unsalted butter in finished products.
If a recipe calls for unsalted butter, but all you have is salted, reduce the amount of salt you add to the recipe. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: It’s hard for me to get up in the morning, so to get myself out of bed, I set the timer on my coffee maker to 6:00 a.m., and just the smell of fresh coffee gets me up and going. — Ellen K., Barnard, Vermont
