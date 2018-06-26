DEAR HELOISE: Here is another banana suggestion: Over 50 years ago, a friend told me to individually wrap each banana in aluminum foil before placing it in the refrigerator. Even after a week, the skin may look a bit dark, but the banana will still be firm. — Laura L., Winter Haven, Florida
DEAR READERS: Do you have a recipe that calls for an unsweetened square of chocolate, but you don’t have any? Try this: Combine 3 level tablespoons of cocoa powder with 1 tablespoon of solid vegetable shortening.
DEAR HELOISE: What is the difference between virgin olive oil and extra virgin olive oil? — Denise O’B., Pocatello, Idaho
Denise, virgin oil is unrefined oil from the first pressing of olives. If it’s green in color, it may have been artificially colored. Extra virgin olive oil has a medium color and a very distinct olive flavor. These usually are the more expensive olive oils. — Heloise
DEAR READER: Ever try a kumquat? They originated in China and Indochina, where they are called “golden oranges” or “golden tangerines.” They resemble a tiny orange, but are closer in size to a large olive. There are a number of varieties, but the most common one in America is oval and a bright orange in color. The inside of the kumquat is sour (and contains a seed), but the skin has a sweet taste to it. The fruit ripens in mid to late winter. Kumquats are rich in vitamin C and dietary fiber, and they can be made into jellies or eaten straight from the tree after washing the outer skin. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I have a bet going with my mother-in-law over which is better for light, flaky pie crusts: lard or butter. Which do you recommend for pie crusts? — Helen C., Pinhook, Indiana
Helen, it all depends on what type of crust you want. For fruit pies, flaky pie crusts are the best. For this you’ll need to use lard. As the lard evaporates, it creates pockets of steam, and that forms air pockets, making the crust flaky. If you want a mealy crust for cream pies or custard pies , use butter. There’s less evaporation, making the crust firmer. — Heloise
©2018 King Features