DEAR HELOISE: Everyone at my house loves your Chinese beets. Unfortunately, I lost the recipe, and I’m not sure what ingredients to use, or the amounts. Would you reprint this recipe? — Stacy W., Portland, Maine
Stacy, here it is:
Chinese beets
6 cups cooked sliced beets, or 3 (16 ounces each) cans sliced beets
1 cup sugar
1 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (but if you don’t care for a strong taste, start with 12)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Salt to taste
Drain the beets. Set aside 1 1/2 cups of the liquid. In a medium saucepan, place the beets and reserved liquid. Then add all the remaining ingredients. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat, or until the mixture thickens. Let cool before storing in the refrigerator. Serve as a side dish or in a salad.
This dish is very “tangy,” but if you enjoy waking up your taste buds, you’ll love my Chinese beets. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I found weevils in my rice and cereals! If a box has a pour spout or any closure that’s not airtight, then go to a dollar store and buy a cheap set of containers with a twist-off top or a snap closure, and put food in them. Tiny bugs can get into nearly any container that’s made of paper. — Grace W., Chalmette, Louisiana
DEAR HELOISE: In recipes that call for heavy cream, can I use Greek yogurt instead? — Lois D., Buckhall, Virginia
Lois, it’s not uncommon for cooks to use Greek yogurt in place of heavy cream in recipes for cold soups or sauces. However, heavy cream usually contains about 36 percent fat, while Greek yogurt usually contains a much lower fat content, making it less ideal for baked goods, such as custards, cakes and any recipe that relies on fat content. — Heloise
©2018 King Features