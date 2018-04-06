DEAR HELOISE: I would like to offer one opinion and two helpful hints:
- Many hair-care companies make a clarifying shampoo that is more effective and gentler to the hair than baking soda. Or just leave shampoo that has been lathered in the hair for two to three minutes. This will soften the hair spray, and a second lathering will easily remove the buildup.
- I make a gallon of tea at a time using four to six tea bags. After the tea has steeped, I put the tea bags in a custard cup and into the refrigerator. I find that this works better than baking soda to get rid of odors. Warm herbal-tea bags give off the nicest scent in the refrigerator!
- I use coarse salt and ice cubes to clean vases, coffeepots, etc. Put the ice and salt in, and swish it around a couple of times and rinse. This makes the glass just sparkle!
I’m not opposed to using baking soda for cleaning. I love using it in combination with vinegar for cleaning my sink drains. — Holly in New York
Holly, great hints — thank you! And while it’s not perfect for all cleaning, I still think baking soda is amazing. I’ve used it in my home for 40-plus years; it is cheap, safe and readily available! I’ve compiled a list of my favorite uses, hints and recipes that include baking soda into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Just send a long, self-addressed, stamped (71 cents) envelope, along with $5, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or go to www.Heloise.com to order. Look for giant-size boxes of baking soda in the laundry aisle! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I read and enjoy your column daily in the Houston Chronicle. My husband and I have been married for 50 years and invented a fun way to give each other greeting cards for birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions.
Through the years, I’ve saved the numerous cards we gave each other. I organized them into two packages: from me to him, and from him to me.
When it comes to a birthday, anniversary, etc., we simply look through our package of “old” cards and regive them. It is delightful to give and receive these wonderful treasures. Plus, it saves time and money! — Dianne Z. in Houston
DEAR HELOISE: I bought soft bathroom tissue, but my husband said, “We can’t use that; we have a septic tank,” so I am filling up little empty square boxes of tissue with the roll. — A Reader, via email
The packaging should say if the paper is safe for septic systems. — Heloise
©2018 King Features