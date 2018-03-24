Ever try to remove a price tag or label from an item and it just won’t come off? Instead of reaching for a chemical product, you can make your own degreaser with two simple ingredients: coconut oil and baking soda. Just mix 1/3 cup of coconut oil and 1/4 cup of baking soda together. The coconut oil helps saturate the label and lift the adhesive that’s on the jar or container, and the baking soda acts as a gentle abrasive to help scrub off the label. Just leave the mixture on the label for at least 10 minutes and it’ll wipe right off.
