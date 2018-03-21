One of the easiest ways to freshen up a smelly garbage disposal is to reach for two kitchen staples: white vinegar and lemons. White vinegar and lemons contain acids that help neutralize odors naturally, but when you pour straight white vinegar down the drain, it doesn’t have a chance to actually do its job properly. So try this: Fill an ice cube tray with a mixture of cut-up lemons and white vinegar, then freeze it. Pop a few frozen cubes into the disposal, turn on the water and turn on the disposal. It’ll deodorize and sharpen the blades at the same time.
