If you keep a jar of olive oil by the stove, think about moving it somewhere else. Heat and light (especially if you have a clear glass jar) are two things that can destroy the quality of olive oil. Instead, store olive oil somewhere like a refrigerator. The cool temperatures will make the olive oil go cloudy, but that’s perfectly fine; it won’t change the taste or quality, and the oil will become clear again when it warms up to room temperature. You can also store Extra Virgin Olive Oil in a dark container inside a dark place like a pantry or inside a kitchen cabinet.
