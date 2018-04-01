Yes, the beloved ladybug can sometimes find its way into your home and often it can lead to an infestation that’s all too much. If you don’t want to chemically spray them to death, you can do the next best thing: Repel them. First, if you see ladybugs, vacuum them up right away. They give off a scent that can attract other ladybugs to your home. Then spray citronella oil on the window panes or wall where you found them; this can cover up their smell. Finally, planting mums outside your home can be a natural repellant; they hate the smell of mum flowers.
