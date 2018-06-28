CANYON — In a college classroom in the Texas Panhandle this fall, student teachers will study more than how to plan lessons or manage a classroom. They’ll learn what to do when a gunman attacks their school.
The Crisis Management Classroom will train student teachers at West Texas A&M University to handle emergencies including tornadoes and active shooters. Though the school has been preparing teachers and administrators for school violence since 2001, the new classroom — which was unveiled this week — will amp up training with new technology normally reserved for emergency responders.
The unveiling comes a month after a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School southeast of Houston. The Canyon classroom, however, has been in the works since 2015.
Eddie Henderson, dean of the West Texas A&M College of Education and Social Sciences, said the new classroom was designed keeping in mind the “real crises facing our schools and communities” today. Those crises now include shootings.
On a recent Friday afternoon, West Texas A&M criminal justice professor Harry Hueston demonstrated the features of the classroom, declaring “there’s nothing else like this in the country.” On large computer screens hovering over blank tables, maps of the city showed simulated emergencies and chatrooms flowed with hurried conversations of emergency responders.
Student teachers and students studying emergency management will sit at the tables depending on what role they’ll play — firefighters, police, school administrators, medical personnel — and react to crises as they play out on large screens like at a municipal emergency operations center, deciding what to do in real time. Do they evacuate the school? Who do they contact? Where are the students? Afterward, they can compare how they reacted with the real actions of educators and emergency responders.
West Texas A&M is not the first public university in the state to train for active shooters. Texas State University operates the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, also known as ALERRT, which offers the FBI certified standard of training for active shooter situations. ALERRT, however, trains law enforcement officials who can share those practices with their communities, said Pete Blair, the center’s executive director. West Texas A&M’s program focuses specifically on training educators.
Across the country, local police departments often prepare schools to respond to active shooter situations. Many other schools employ private companies such as the ALICE Training Institute to train educators.
Noel Candelaria, president of the Texas State Teachers Association and a former special education teacher, said programs like the one at West Texas A&M are positive steps toward preventing school violence and are much more productive than controversial measures like arming teachers.
“These are all smart small pieces trying to solve a much bigger problem,” Candelaria said. “But in the meantime we must not lose sight that we still are responsible to develop and raise children to interact with each other. “
In Canyon, the majority of emergencies the classroom will address are not shootings but the many natural disasters common to the area, Henderson said, including tornadoes, fires and blizzards. But preparing student teachers for school shooters has long been a priority. West Texas A&M has already offered active shooter training programs to its student teachers and to educators in the region. One program, “When Seconds Count,” simulates an active shooter situation through video, prompting student teachers to decide what to do in a variety of shooter situations.
The new classroom uses software called Veoci, which allows coordination between city services, school districts and emergency responders during a crisis. Canyon, the city where the university is located, and neighboring Amarillo already use Veoci for their emergency response infrastructure.
Chip Orton, director of emergency management for Amarillo, introduced the software to criminal justice professor Harry Hueston in 2015, and Hueston has been developing the classroom ever since.
Orton said he hopes that administrators who train with Veoci will integrate the software into their school systems after using the classroom.