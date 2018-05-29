WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices climbed in March with buyers paying a premium for ownership as the number of properties up for sale declines, and mortgage rates increase.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index released Tuesday increased 6.8 percent in March from a year earlier. The sharpest gains were in Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco, each of which reported prices rising in excess of 11 percent.
The home price index is slightly higher than the 2006 peak, before the housing market and the economy crashed. The steadily improving economy has helped bring back buyers and higher prices. Home prices are outstripping wage growth easily.
Those soaring prices have been offset by historically low mortgage rates, but the average 30-year mortgage rate has shot up to a seven-year high of 4.66 percent, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
That is putting home ownership out of reach for an increasing number of Americans.
Part of the reason that prices are moving higher, according to data from the National Association of Realtors, is the declining number of listings on an annual basis for the past three years. Over the past 12 months, the number of sales listings has dropped 6.3 percent.
Buyers, concerned about being priced out of the market by rising mortgage rates, are aggressively hunting for homes even with listings so sparse.“Until inventories increase faster than sales, or the economy slows significantly, home prices are likely to continue rising,” said David Blitzer, a managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Consumer confidence
WASHINGTON — American consumers were feeling a bit more optimistic in May following a slight decline in confidence in April.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 128.0 from a revised 125.6 in April. That follows March’s 127.0 and February’s 130.0, which was the highest reading since November of 2000.
Despite wild stock market swings and ongoing U.S. trade disputes, the index came in about where analysts expected. Some analysts say it bodes well for the future as unemployment remains low and Americans have more money to spend after last year’s tax cut.
The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the future. Both categories rose this month, however, consumers’ views of the current labor market were mixed. The percentage of respondents who said they felt that jobs were “plentiful” rose, as did the percentage of consumers saying that jobs were “hard to get.”
According to the survey, the number of consumers who think current business conditions are good shot up to 38.4 percent from April’s 34.8 percent. It’s the highest mark in that category of the survey since a 40.8 percent reading in December of 2000. The number of respondents in May who said they think business conditions are bad decreased slightly from April.
Consumers’ views of the short-term future were mixed. Those expecting business conditions to improve over the next six month ticked down slightly, as did the number who thought conditions would worsen.
With the U.S. unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, the number of respondents expecting more job prospects in the coming months increased slightly, as did the number of those who expected fewer.
Economists closely watch consumers’ moods because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of all U.S. economic activity.
The Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales in April increased at a 0.3 percent rate, a sign that consumers may be back after weak spending earlier this year.
Texas No. 2 in debt
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state comptroller’s office says the nation’s four most-populated states carry the highest total amount of credit card debt, with California leading the way followed by Texas, Florida and New York.
Democratic Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says in a report released Tuesday that Californians had racked up more than $106.8 billion in credit card debt by the end of 2017.
The Lone Star State was No. 2 at $67.3 billion, followed by Florida with $59.2 billion and New York with $58.1 billion.
Rounding out the top 10 are Pennsylvania ($33.2 billion), Illinois ($32.2 billion), New Jersey ($29.6 billion), Ohio ($26.7 billion), Virginia ($26.5 billion) and Georgia ($26.3 billion).
DiNapoli says the totals were based on statistics compiled in February by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.