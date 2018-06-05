DEAR ANNIE: A few years ago, one of my sons needed funds for support during some difficult times. I explained that I would help but that I needed the funds to be returned. His spouse was checking other avenues to gather it.
It has now been over three years since the loan was given. In that time, they have purchased a second vehicle and even gone on a vacation to Disney World.
Recently, they were having an issue with one of their cars. My husband (my son’s stepfather) fixed it for them. When my son asked how much he owed for the repair, my husband said, “Just pay your mom what you owe her.”
I have yet to receive the money, and we have had several family functions. I love my family, but I am not an ATM. This hurts me to my heart. I raised my kids as a single mom and a veteran and thought I instilled good values in them. I guess that doesn’t apply to all. — Confused and Disappointed
Dear Confused and Disappointed: Your son should keep his word and pay you back without your having to prompt him, but “should” doesn’t put money in the bank. It’s time to speak up and speak firmly. As you said, you’re not an ATM. You’re an autonomous person with a voice. Now use it. Tell your son directly — not just through your husband — that you expect him to pay you back in full within three months (or however long you deem acceptable). Draft up a contract with a timetable, and have him sign it. There’s no guarantee of his repayment unless you want to get an attorney involved, and I don’t get the impression you do. But he might be moved (i.e., shamed) to action once he sees how serious you are.
Lastly, don’t blame yourself for his lack of accountability. No matter how strongly we impress values upon our children, it’s up to them to see that they stick in adulthood.
