WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices posted another big gain in January, pushed higher by a shortage of homes for sale.
Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index climbed 6.2 percent in January from a year earlier. That nearly matches December’s 6.3 percent gain, which had been the fastest 12-month growth in almost three years. The January increase was in line with economists’ expectations.
As the spring home-buying season begins, house shoppers are facing higher prices and fierce competition for a limited inventory of available homes. But a strong job market has given American consumers, including younger millennials, the confidence to shop for homes anyway.
The increase in house prices is easily outpacing wage growth and inflation.
Homes for sale are scarce. It would take just 3.4 months to snap up the supply of available homes at the current sales rate, down from an average since 2000 of 6 months.
Consumer confidence
American consumers’ confidence has slipped after reaching an 18-year high last month.
The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to 127.7 in March. That was down from 130 in February, which was the highest level since November 2000.
Consumers were less optimistic in March as their assessment of business conditions declined, the Conference Board said. The percentage of survey respondents saying that business conditions are good increased from 36.5 percent to 37.9 percent, but those saying business conditions are bad also rose, from 11.3 to 13.4 percent.