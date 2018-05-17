A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping 15-year-old girl early last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Andrew Tyrone Black, of Elm Mott, was arrested after McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in early April. At the hospital, the girl said Black had sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, according to the affidavit.
In a forensic interview, the girl said she was sleeping in a bed and woke up to find Black sexually touching her, the affidavit states. After she woke up, Black rolled on top of her and started to rape her, according to the affidavit.
Deputies reported that Black was interviewed in mid-April and said he had sex with the girl. Officers later got an arrest warrant for Black and arrested him Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail and was released on $10,000 bond by Thursday.
Injury to a child case
A Child Protective Services investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man accused of hitting an 8-year-old boy in the face with a belt and telling the boy to lie about the incident, an arrest affidavit states.
Ramiro Salazar-Mares, of West, was arrested after police were called to West Elementary School on April 30, when an 8-year-old boy said his stepfather, Salazar-Mares, hit him in the face with a belt, according to the affidavit.
The boy had made several statements to educators about the apparent injury to his face, the affidavit states.
Police and CPS opened an investigation into the alleged abuse, and officials went to the boy’s home to interview family members. The boy’s younger sister told a CPS investigator the boy had been saying “bad words,” and Salazar-Mares became upset and hit the boy in the face with a belt, the affidavit states. The belt buckle hit the boy in the face, causing an injury, according to the document.
The boy’s mother told investigators the boy tripped on clothing and fell, which caused the injury, the affidavit states. Because of the inconsistent statements, authorities conducted a forensic interview with the boy and his sister.
“During the interview of both children it became apparent that both children has been instructed on what to say,” the affidavit states. “Both of the children gave the story that both (the children’s mother) and Ramiro had given to (investigators).”
Salazar-Mares was arrested Wednesday on a state jail felony charge of injury to a child and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond listed at $5,000. He also was being held on an immigration detainer.
West Police Chief Darryl Barton said CPS investigators are continuing to investigate the incident.