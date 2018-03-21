A Lacy Lakeview police sergeant remained on medical leave Wednesday after a man kicked her in the face during an emergency medical call early Tuesday morning, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Michael Shane Darr was arrested after police were called to the 100 block of Oak Street to assist medical personnel. A family member called first responders shortly before 2 a.m. to report Darr was digging up portions of the flooring in his home and could be having a mental health episode, Truehitt said. Darr later tested positive for amphetamines and opioids, Truehitt said.
Darr was also taken to a hospital. He was later released and was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Darr was booked into McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.
Truehitt said Leka was treated and released from the hospital. She will remain on medical leave until she has recovered fully.
Explicit video
A McGregor Independent School District student was arrested Tuesday, accused of sharing a sexually explicit video of himself on a social media app last month, against the wishes a girl in the video, an arrest affidavit states.
Nickolas Callen Harborth, 17, of McGregor, was arrested after Superintendent James Lenamon called police last week to report an allegation that Harborth had shared a video on Snapchat that may show the boy and a 15-year-old girl having sex, the affidavit states.
In Texas, the minimum age of consent is 14 years old with an age differential of 3 years. Individuals who are at least 14 years of age can legally consent to sex with those less than 3 years older.
Police spoke to the girl in the video and her father during the investigation, the affidavit states. The girl said she agreed to the recording of video but told Harborth not to share the video with anyone, according to the affidavit.
Harborth had been issued a criminal trespass warning from the girl’s house in February, before the video was recorded, and police reported that he violated the trespass warning.
Harborth was arrested on a state jail felony charge of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Tuesday and was released on $4,000 bond by Wednesday afternoon.
Injury to a child
A Waco mother was arrested Tuesday night after she dropped her 4-year-old son off at a daycare facility with an evident abrasion on his face, leading police to discover other injuries to the boy, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Jessica Lanice Williams, 30, was arrested after police were called to a daycare at about 8 p.m. Swanton said Child Protective Services workers were called to the daycare after employees saw the abrasion above the boy’s eye.
CPS workers called police after they looked over the child and found noticeable bruising on his butt and legs, Swanton said.
Police were able to determine Williams’ son had found cosmetic eyelash glue and had gotten the glue on his face. Swanton said Williams pulled the glue off the boy’s face, causing the abrasion, then “disciplined” the boy for playing with the glue, causing the bruises.
“The mother spanked the child, but that spanking caused bruises and marks to be left on the child,” Swanton said.
Williams was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. She was released by Wednesday afternoon after posting $5,000 bond.
Local robberies
Police released surveillance images Wednesday from two local robberies last week and are asking the public for any relevant information.
Robinson police released images of two suspects involved in the overnight burglary of Pharmacy Plus on March 12.
Lorena police have released more surveillance photos as they continue to search for a man who robbed a GENCO Federal Credit Union on March 13.
For the images and information on how to contact authorities, visit wacotrib.com.