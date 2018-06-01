The Texas Juvenile Justice Department, having undergone a massive leadership shakeup , wants to reduce the already shrinking population of youth kept in state-run lockups and funnel more resources into county facilities.
The agency’s executive director, Camille Cain, sent short-term and long-term plans Friday morning to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Her proposals included several immediate measures, as well as ideas that would require legislative action. Abbott had requested a proposal from Cain to improve the agency when she took the job in January as part of a turnover in leadership .
Cain said she worked with employees from all ranks within the department, as well as local juvenile justice leaders and advocates to make the plan.
Abbott praised the plan on Twitter, saying it “is a positive step forward in improving our juvenile justice system.”
The agency has been embroiled in its most recent scandal since November, when an agency memo obtained by the Dallas Morning News revealed that guards at one of the five state-run lockups were allegedly having sex with juvenile detainees. One officer was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison, and three others had been arrested. Since then, at least six other department employees have been arrested or charged on suspicion of official oppression.
Four of the arrests derived from a joint investigation by the department and the Texas Rangers, who were asked by Abbott to investigate misconduct inside the agency.
Cain said some of her plans are already working — noting that the population at state-run youth lockups is at an all-time low of 879 thanks to more frequent reviews to ensure the release of qualified youth.