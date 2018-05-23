A San Angelo man was arrested after a 12-year-old girl wrote a note to a teacher reporting that the man had sexually assaulted her in Waco earlier this year, an arrest affidavit states.
Thomas Kevini Rende, 39, of San Angelo, was arrested Tuesday based on the girl’s report. She alleged that Rende on several occasions came into her room at night and touched her in a sexual manner, starting in February and continuing into March, the affidavit states.
“(The victim) did not tell her mother, because she did not think she would be believed,” the affidavit states. “(The) victim wrote down what happened to her on a note that was later given to a teacher, who relayed that information.”
Child Protective Services and Waco police launched a joint investigation after they were informed of the allegations.
The assaults allegedly happened in a West Waco home, and Rende is an acquaintance of the girl, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Rende denied the allegations during an interview with police but said he “might have touched (the) victim as he was trying to wake her,” according to the affidavit.
Police later obtained four first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child warrants for Rende’s arrest. Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested Rende, and he was transferred to McLennan County Jail.
He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $200,000.
Aggravated assault
A 27-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon, accused of threatening the father of her two children with a knife, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
The man told police he told the woman, Bennitra Kyara Cain, of Bellmead, not to pick up the children at his house in the 1000 block of Fisher Street because he did not want to get into an argument with her, Martin wrote in a press release.
She arrived shortly after their conversation and entered the man’s house uninvited, Martin said. An argument ensued, and Cain went to the kitchen and got a knife after the man told her he was calling police, Martin said.
The man ran from the house as he called police, who responded at about 12:20 p.m., according to Martin’s press release.
Cain had put down the knife by the time police arrived, and she was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000.