A Waco man was arrested Friday after a woman reported he raped her at a motel in Woodway earlier this month, an arrest affidavit states.
Luis Daniel Vega, 30, was arrested after the woman went to a local hospital May 2 and reported the assault, the affidavit states.
The woman told officials she and a friend met Vega at a restaurant in Waco and that she was intoxicated to the point of becoming ill before leaving the restaurant, according to the affidavit. The woman said she was so intoxicated she was unaware of her surroundings.
She agreed to stay at the Woodway motel with Vega, but she, her friend and Vega all gave inconsistent statements about what happened before she got to the hotel, the affidavit states.
In the motel room, the woman reported she fell asleep, then woke up to find Vega first sexually assaulting her and later raping her, the affidavit states.
“(The woman) consistently reiterated that she was intoxicated to the point where she was not able to consent to sex,” the affidavit states. “(The woman) stated she did not want to have intercourse with Luis and was passed out during most of the incident.”
Woodway police interviewed Vega about the night of the alleged assault.
He initially said the woman was awake and “fully engaged” while the pair had sex, but later claimed the woman did fall asleep during the incident and was “sleepy” because of her level of intoxication, the affidavit states.
Woodway police later received a second-degree felony warrant charging sexual assault.
Vega was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday with bond listed at $20,000.
Guns at school
A Bruceville-Eddy parent was arrested Thursday, accused of bringing loaded firearms to his child’s elementary school graduation and harassing his estranged wife, Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean said.
Steven Anthony Bourassa, 29, was arrested after police were called to the school at about 7 p.m., when Bourassa showed up for his child’s elementary school graduation in violation of a protective order filed for his wife and children, McLean said.
Officers found a loaded handgun, a loaded semiautomatic assault-style rifle, extra ammunition, four grams of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol in Bourassa’s possession, McLean said.
“I am very confident that officers stopped something terrible from happening (Thursday night),” he said. “There is no reason to bring locked and loaded weapons to a school graduation for elementary school kids.”
Three second-degree felony burglary of a habitation convictions from 2009 prevent Bourassa from legally possessing a firearm.
The protective order against Bourassa came as he and his wife started going through a divorce, McLean said.
“He was not leaving her alone, was sending multiple text messages, phone calls and harassing her,” McLean said. “He threatened to hurt her, then kill himself.
McLean said Bourassa told officers he had been smoking meth and was intoxicated at the time of his arrest Thursday.
Police took Bourassa to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of obstruction or retaliation and two Class B misdemeanor charges of terroristic threat and harassment.
Additional charges remained pending Friday afternoon.
Bourassa remained in jail Friday with bond listed at $80,000.
Trafficking charge
A 42-year-old Riesel man was arrested Thursday after the mother of a 14-year-old girl discovered the girl had been in a sexual relationship with the man, officials said.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Raymond Earl Rogers on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of a minor.
According to an arrest affidavit, the relationship started earlier this year, and the man would take the girl to locations around the county, including in Axtell and Riesel, to have intercourse.
Rogers allegedly bought the girl a ring, which the affidavit describes as an “engagement style” ring.
He also gave her a cellphone, which the two used to communicate about their relationship, including sending messages indicating they loved each other, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Rogers had intercourse with the girl at least three times.
Rogers was released from McLennan County Jail on a $50,000 bond Friday.