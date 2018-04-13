A married couple was arrested Thursday, accused of recklessly causing the death of their 6-week-old daughter who tested positive for cocaine at the time of her death last month, arrest affidavits states.
Taylor Lynn James, 26, and Jordan Nelson James, 27, both of Waco, were arrested after their 6-week-old girl died March 18. Officers investigating the death noticed a pattern on the baby’s face that appeared to match the pattern of fabric of Taylor James’ pant, the affidavit states.
Police launch a death investigation for any unanticipated deaths, unattended deaths, questionable deaths or deaths of young children, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
“The defendant has been consistently deceptive and uncooperative during the course of the investigation into the circumstances of her own daughter’s death,” an affidavit filed for Taylor James states. “The defendant claims she normally co-sleeps with the infant, but not on this particular night.”
Police also reported Jordan James was uncooperative during the investigation, the affidavits state. In a forensic interview with another child witness, investigators determined Taylor James and Jordan James did sleep with the infant girl on the night of her death, according to the affidavits.
Officers also performed a blood-alcohol test on Taylor James at the time of the baby’s death. The affidavit states she was legally intoxicated on the morning of the baby’s death.
“Defendant further admitted to also taking prescription medication prior to drinking alcohol and over-the-counter medication after drinking alcohol — both explicitly against product warnings and medical advice,” Taylor James’ arrest affidavit states. “The defendant aggravated the co-sleeping by being voluntarily impaired during the time of her infant died.”
Taylor James also tested positive for cocaine during the police investigation. The affidavit states she told police she used cocaine prior to the baby’s death.
“Subsequent toxicology reports indicate that the deceased infant also tested positive for cocaine in her system since her mother was apparently introducing the controlled substance into her 6-week-old body by breastfeeding after using cocaine,” the affidavit states.
Jordan James “did nothing to protect his infant from being placed into this extremely hazardous situation and he was likely incapacitated himself,” an affidavit states. “The defendant did nothing to stop his spouse from abusing cocaine and then (breastfeeding) his 6-week-old infant.
“The defendant allowed his infant daughter to be exposed to numerous hazardous risk factors and completely disregarded his duty to protect her from exposure to any of these risks.”
Taylor and Jordan James were both arrested on a second-degree felony charge of reckless injury to a child. Taylor James remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000, and Jordan James remained jailed with bond listed at $20,000.
Deadly collision
Two trucks collided Thursday night at the intersection of New Dallas Highway and Loop 340, leaving one man dead, Lacy Lakeview police Chief John Truehitt said.
Oscar Hernandez, 27, was killed at about 8:30 p.m. Hernandez was driving south on New Dallas Highway in a yellow pickup truck, Truehitt said. At the intersection, he collided with a white-colored truck with two occupants that was headed west on Loop 340.
Truehitt said Hernandez, the only person in his truck, died at the scene. One of the drivers may have committed a traffic violation shortly before the crash, he said.
Police do not believe either of the trucks was speeding and do not believe alcohol or other drugs were involved in the crash, Truehitt said.
The two occupants in the white truck did not suffer serious injuries, Truehitt said. The investigation is continuing. No other details were available Friday.
Arrest in rape case
Waco police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday who they believe raped a woman last summer while he had a handgun tucked into his waistband, an arrest affidavit states.
A warrant for the arrest of Edward Louis Green Jr., 28, was issued in September after a woman reported in June that Green had showed up at her apartment and raped her. Green, who formerly worked with the woman at a fast-food restaurant, refused to leave her apartment and sat down on her couch, where he started touching her in a sexual manner, the affidavit states.
“(Police) learned that the victim attempted to push the suspect away, but as she tried, the suspect grabbed onto her private areas,” the affidavit states. “(Police) learned that the victim was forced into the bedroom.”
The affidavit states that as Green raped the woman, she saw that he had a handgun in his waistband and it fell onto the bed during the assault. He placed it back in his waistband after the assault but never pointed it at her, according to the affidavit.
“The victim described the suspect as starting to ‘trip out’ after the sexual assault,” the affidavit states. “According to the victim, the suspect starts repeatedly asking her if she was going to call the cops.”
The affidavit states Green had his hand on the gun as he repeatedly asked if she was going to call police. The woman said she would not call, and Green later left her apartment.
She called police after Green left and was taken to a local hospital, the affidavit states.
Police tried to get in touch with Green but only received a phone message from him, saying that he had consensual sex with the woman. He said the woman was most likely claiming to he sexually assaulted her “he had not bought her promised items,” the affidavit states.
Police obtained Facebook messages showing Green likely was not being truthful, according to the affidavit.
Green was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault. It was unclear why his arrest came about seven months after the warrant was issued.
He was booked into McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $25,000.