A former Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics officer and former McGregor police investigator surrendered Wednesday after being named in a sealed indictment, alleging he took an invasive visual recording of a woman in 2015.
Jose “Joe” Coy, 59, of China Spring, was named in the state jail felony indictment as the suspect who had the “intent to invade the privacy” of a woman by recording a video or electronic image of the woman without her knowledge in October 2015, the indictment states.
The indictment was unsealed after Coy was booked into McLennan County Jail late Tuesday morning.
He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, jail records state.
Coy was a narcotics officer with DPS for more than 27 years when he retired in July 2011. He later began working with the McGregor Police Department in March 2012 before he began serving as a McGregor police officer full time in November 2012 as a detective and lieutenant.
Coy resigned on April 20, 2016, from McGregor Police Department, ending his law enforcement career, according to city records.
Former McGregor Police Chief Steve Foster accepted Coy’s retirement letter in April 2016. Foster later retired from the department and Chief James Burson was appointed to lead the department in March 2017.
McGregor City Manager Kevin Evans declined comment when reached by the Tribune-Herald via email Thursday.
Waco attorneys Russ Hunt and Michelle Tuegel, who represent Coy, said they are awaiting information from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.
“We have the indictment at this point, but we have requested discovery from the DA’s office, all the police reports, witness statements and we look forward to reviewing that information,” the attorneys said. “At this point in the process, he has only been accused.”
Man arrested after threatening police
A 22-year-old man was shot after he reportedly threatened to shoot people outside their homes Thursday evening, Waco police Sgt. Jose Amaro said.
Police were called to the area of North 39th Street and Ethel Avenue shortly before 6:15 p.m., when the man was walking in the neighborhood and started fighting with residents outside their home, Amaro said. The residents reported they did not know the man, but he continued to verbally threaten to shoot at them, he said.
A resident reported that he felt threatened by the man and retrieved a shotgun from inside his home, Amaro said. The man making the threats allegedly reached into his waistband, appearing like he had a weapon, and the resident with the shotgun fired at the ground, he said.
Pellets ricocheted and the man in both legs, Amaro said. The wounded man left the area on foot, and police found him near the intersection of North 39th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
The injured man denied being involved in any altercation when emergency medical personnel started giving him first aid. Amaro said the man did not have a weapon on him at the time of the incident.
First responders spoke with the shooter, who said he felt threatened by the man. Amaro said the preliminary investigation did not result in any charges against the resident. However, officers discovered he has a recent conviction for family-violence assault, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
Police arrested the shooter on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and took him to McLennan County Jail. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance then arrested on a charge of terroristic threat.
Police were continuing to investigate Thursday night.
Early morning crash
A 23-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash near 25th Street and Bosque Boulevard that seriously injured another man, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
John Dillon Carr, of Waco, was arrested when police were called to the intersection at about 2 a.m. Police said Carr was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck east on Bosque Boulevard when he collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon, driven by Christopher Nell McNally, Swanton said.
The crash caused the Yukon hit a power pole, fire hydrant and street signs along the intersection. Waco firefighters were called and had to cut the Yukon open to free McNally, officials said.
McNally was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, Swanton said. He was listed in critical but stable condition late Thursday morning.
Carr was also taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. Police later arrested him on a third-degree felony charge of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. He remained in custody at McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.
West break-in
West police arrested a 31-year-old man who entered a Waco firefighter’s house, ate food and stole clothing Thursday before he was confronted by a family member and ran from the house, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said.
Ernesto Leon, of Brownsville, entered a house on Elm Street on Thursday morning through an unlocked door, Barton said. The home owner, a Waco firefighter, was at work at the time, but his father, another Waco firefighter, was sleeping inside, he said.
“He (Leon) had eaten some food and put on some clothes belonging to the homeowner, but when he (the homeowner’s father) woke up, he saw that there was a guy sleeping on the couch,” Barton said. “The father asked who this guy was and, he said that he was a friend of Oscar. But there is no Oscar at that house.”
The father called his son, who said he did not know the man, Barton said. The father walked outside of the house and called police.
The first officer to arrive watched the house while waiting for additional units, and Leon ran out of the back of the house, Barton said. He said police ran after Leon and found him hiding under a snow cone trailer parked near Bush’s Chicken.
Leon continued to run across the Interstate 35 service road until officers were able to detain him. He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation and a state jail felony charge of evading arrest. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.
Barton said no one was hurt during the incident. Leon was also reportedly involved in a domestic fight Wednesday with a woman outside of West, but when McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called, Leon had already fled the area and was not found.
“I would always encourage homeowners to lock their doors of their homes anytime,” Barton said. “Be sure to report any suspicious persons or activity to police, because this man had been in our town since yesterday afternoon.”