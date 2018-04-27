An additional felony charge was added Thursday against a Robinson man who was previously indicted on three child sex charges, court records state.
The new indecency with a child charge against George Louis Jones, 25, was added after a child reported to Killeen police that Jones had sexually abused her when she was seven or eight years old, an arrest affidavit states. The girl said Jones made her sit on his lap and moved her back and forth while he became aroused in June 2011.
“The victim said that this would happen four to five times, every other day,” the affidavit states.
Both Jones and the girl were fully clothed during the time of the contact, according to the affidavit.
Last year, Jones was arrested with his brother, Mark Anthony Jones, 37, after after Robinson police investigated allegations of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old girl.
Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said at the time of the brothers’ arrest that the alleged abuse of the 14-year-old had happened over a period of 10 months and involved both brothers.
Police reported that the victim involved in the most recent charge was not involved in the charges last year.
Since the brothers’ arrest, George Jones has been indicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
Mark Jones has been indicted on continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child and a indecency with a child by exposure.
Court dates for both brothers remain pending.
Box cutter assault
A 41-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night after she got into a fight and threatened people with a box cutter at a local bank’s ATM, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Sonya Camargo Marin, of Waco, was arrested after police were called to Chase Bank, 1521 N. Interstate 35, about the fight. Martin said the fight started between people trying to access the drive-thru ATM.
A 23-year-old man and his 21-year-old wife were in one vehicle, and Marin was a passenger in another vehicle with her son driving.
After a verbal fight started, Marin allegedly displayed a box cutter and threatened the people in the other vehicle. Marin’s son and the 23-year-old man were able to disarm her, Martin said.
“Although disarmed, Marin continued in the physical altercation, injuring the female victim,” Martin wrote in a press release.
Emergency medical personnel arrived at the bank and offered medical aid to the injured woman. No one needed to be taken to the hospital as a result of the fight, Martin said.
Police arrested Marin on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained Friday afternoon with bond listed at $10,000.
Worker hit by pickup
A Quality Parts Supply employee was hit by a pickup and injured Friday at the salvage yard outside Lorena, officials said.
Lorena police and firefighters were called about 11:15 a.m. to Quality Parts Supply, 15844 Interstate 35, when a driver, identified as Willie Anderson, 65, of Killeen, hit the employee while trying to drop off scrap metal and cans at the business. While Anderson was pulling into a bay with his items, his car lurched forward and struck the employee, Lorena police Officer Peter Rivas said.
“Two people were coming to drop off scrap metal and cans, and the statement from the driver was that the truck just took off on him,” Rivas said. “The truck went off into the building, and based off the tire marks, it appears that the truck accelerated quickly.”
Rivas said it was unclear if Anderson may have pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake. When the employee was hit, he was knocked out of the truck’s path, officials said.
The employee fell back and may have suffered broken ribs. Emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital for treatment.
Rivas said Anderson suffered an abrasion to his arm but was not seriously hurt. A woman in the truck with Anderson also was not seriously hurt.
Lorena police gathered preliminary information before allowing McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies to complete the investigation. An open bottle of wine was found in Anderson’s truck, but it was unclear if either he or the passenger was intoxicated at the time of the incident.