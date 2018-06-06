A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday morning at a Bellmead motel after she threatened to stab a woman with a knife, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Police were called to the motel in the 700 block of the Interstate 35 access road shortly after 4 a.m., for a report of guests arguing loudly in a room, Martin said. Officers heard a woman yelling about being stabbed as the hotel manager knocked on the door, he said.
A 35-year-old victim opened the door, and police found Lauren Elaine Morgan, of Bellmead, standing with a knife in her hand, Martin said. Officers ordered Morgan to drop the weapon, which she did.
Officers learned Morgan and her 35-year-old former girlfriend were arguing about another woman who was not present at the time, Martin said. As they argued, police believe Morgan grabbed a knife and stabbed the woman, he said.
Martin said medical personnel treated the victim at the scene for injuries. Morgan was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. Officers took Morgan to McLennan County Jail, where she was released by Wednesday evening. Bond information was unavailable
Trafficking arrest
A 42-year-old man who was arrested last month on a trafficking of a minor charge was arrested again Tuesday on a continuous trafficking of persons charge, based on evidence he had traveled around Riesel and Axtell with a 14-year-old girl and had sexual contact with her more than 65 times, according to an arrest affidavit.
Raymond Earl Rogers, of Riesel, was previously arrested May 24 on the first-degree felony trafficking of a minor charge and was later released on $50,000 bond.
As McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued investigating, they determined the extend of the man’s contact with the girl between February and April and got an arrest warrant on the additional first-degree felony charge.
Before the initial arrest, detectives reported Rogers bought the girl a ring, which the affidavit describes as an “engagement style” ring. He also gave her a cellphone, which the two used to communicate about their relationship, including sending messages indicating they loved each other, according to the affidavit.
Rogers was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. He remained there Wednesday with bond listed at $75,000.
Bodies identified
Authorities have identified two people found dead in separate cases Tuesday and are seeking autopsies on the bodies.
Cody Mac Mynar, 31, was identified as the man whose body was found Tuesday at the bottom of Lovers Leap in Cameron Park early Tuesday. Mynar had “injuries consistent with a fall from the top of the cliffs,” police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a news release Wednesday.
Cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy ordered by Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson, but Swanton said the early indications pointed to a suicide. The family has been notified of the death, he said.
The incident caused the temporary closures in Cameron Park and required a fire department boat to remove the body.
Waco police have also identified the body of a man found dead Tuesday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walgreens drug store at 4112 Bosque Blvd. He is Adam Blake Therrell, 37, of Woodway.
Therrell’s family has been notified of the death, and an autopsy has been ordered. No signs of foul play have been discovered, police said.
House fire
A family of six lost their Bruceville-Eddy home as firefighters battled a fire and temperatures approached 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said.
Fire crews from Bruceville-Eddy were called to 125 Crescent Creek Lane shortly after 2 p.m., when family members reported their house had caught fire. Lorena Volunteer Fire Department crews also assisted, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Two parents and four children were home when the fire started, and they were all able to escape with family pets.
Volunteers with the Heart of Texas Fire Corps responded to offer resources to help firefighters deal with the afternoon heat. The house suffered extensive damage and appeared to be a total loss, Dickson said.
Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control more than an hour after the call. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.