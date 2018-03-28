Bellmead police determined a woman was drunk at the time of a two-vehicle wreck that injured her daughter, and she was arrested Tuesday night, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Shannon Leann Thorpe, 33, who also uses the last name of Zuniga, was arrested after police were called to the intersection of Bellmead Drive and Williams Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, where two cars crashed, Martin said.
Thorpe, the driver of one of the cars, was standing outside the car, and her 11-year-old daughter was still seated inside.
The girl was complaining of a head injury, but Thorpe told police her daughter was fine and did not need medical attention. Police called for medical assistance to ensure the girl’s safety.
Martin said the occupants of the other car were not injured.
Officers reported that Thorpe appeared to be intoxicated, Martin said. The girl was taken to a local medical facility, and her father was notified before Thorpe was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .207 percent — more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.
Thorpe was arrested on a charge of intoxicated assault. Police also received a second warrant Wednesday charging DWI with a child passenger.
She remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $8,000.
Massage parlor raid
Two women were rescued from a massage parlor on Lake Air Drive on Wednesday morning in connection to an ongoing human trafficking investigation, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Investigators raided a business at 813 Lake Air Drive at 9 a.m. after a monthslong investigation that started when officials saw sexually explicit ads for a business called S.F. Massage, he said.
“There were two Chinese females inside that were obviously being trafficked,” McNamara said. “They had no vehicles and they could not speak English. These two women were determined to be victims, not offenders.”
Both women, described as middle-aged, were offered resources through UnBound, a nonprofit that raises public awareness and provides services to trafficking victims. No arrests were made Wednesday, but McNamara said the investigation remains ongoing.
“The interesting thing is, a couple months ago we raided another massage parlor at 713 Lake Air Drive,” McNamara said. “Today’s raid is not connected to that operation at all, but it is strange to think you would have two brothels being operated on Lake Air Drive just a block away from each other.”
In late January, investigators raided TuiNa House, 713 Lake Air Drive, and arrested proprietor Chun Yang Zhang, then 47, on a trafficking of persons charge. Before her arrest, Zhang had picked up a woman in Austin who later told investigators Zhang had forced her to live at the business and to engage in sex acts for money Zhang would keep, officials said at the time.
Zhang was also arrested late last year on a felony engaging in organized criminal activity charge when investigators raided massage parlors at 2625 W. Waco Drive and 2509 Washington Ave. Detectives uncovered hundreds of videos of men engaging in sex acts for fees and continue to work to identify the men.
“These are sad cases of women being trafficked, and it is typical of luring these Chinese women over here, putting them in massage parlors and forcing them into prostitution,” McNamara said. “The (reason this keeps occurring) is plan and simple. It is the money, and it is thousands of dollars people are making off these women.”
Investigators estimated one massage parlor that advertises prostitution services online can make several thousand dollars in a few days.
“I am very proud of our guys who are working overtime on these cases,” McNamara said. “We are not going to let up.”
Injury to a child
A report from a Moody Middle School teacher led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman who allegedly beat a 12-year-old girl multiple times with a belt earlier this week, an arrest affidavit states.
Dawn Ann Poyner, who also goes by the last name of Gilbert, was arrested after Moody Middle School employees called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday about a 12-year-old girl who came to school with several bruises on her body. The affidavit states Poyner hit the girl with a belt several times, resulting in injuries on her arms, back, legs and stomach.
“(The girl) stated that she was in the fetal position, lying on the floor in fear as Dawn was striking her with the belt that resulted in marks and bruising on different spots on her body,” the affidavit states.
Poyner told police she could not recall how many times she hit the girl with the belt, the affidavit states. Poyner told deputies the girl was on the floor when she hit the child, according to the affidavit. The document does not address why she allegedly hit the girl.
Poyner was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child and was taken to McLennan County Jail. She was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond.
Assault of an officer
A Mart man was arrested after he tried to avoid a patrol officer, tried to swallow a baggie of marijuana, fought the officer and ran into a home in an effort to avoid arrest Tuesday evening, an arrest affidavit states.
A Mart police officer saw Walter Howard Kirven Jr., 50, moving behind a silo on Enterprise Road at about 6:20 p.m. and believed Kirven was attempting to avoid detection, the affidavit states. The officer got out of his patrol car and ordered Kirven to stop, according to the affidavit.
Kirven stopped after initially declining to and told the officer he was not doing anything wrong and that he wanted to go home, the affidavit states. The officer asked Kirven if he had anything on him, and Kirven told the officer he had a bag of dog food.
“As he was putting back the dog food, I spotted a bag of marijuana tucked into his hand behind the dog food,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. “Once I spotted the marijuana, I informed Walter (I saw) the marijuana and (to) hand it over. Walter immediately took the marijuana and attempted to swallow it.”
The officer tried to stop Kirven from swallowing the marijuana, and Kirven started to fight with the officer, the affidavit states. The officer and Kirven struggled for several minutes, causing the officer’s body camera and radio to fall off, according to the affidavit.
The officer was not seriously hurt, but Kirven was able to flee. The officer saw him run through a field and into a house, and the officer followed, the affidavit states. Inside the house, the officer hit Kirven with a stun gun and took him into custody. He refused medical attention.
The marijuana was never recovered, the affidavit states.
Kirven was taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of assault of a peace officer and two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $17,000.