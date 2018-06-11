Balloons and flowers lined a length of railing along the Brazos Riverwalk on Monday, two days after a 38-year-old driver plunged to his death in the Brazos River near downtown Waco.
The body of Victor Hugo Gonzales Flores, of Waco, was pulled from the river Sunday after his car was found submerged there. Police were called to the river near Webster Avenue and South University Parks Drive after a jogger found the railing damaged during a morning run, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Waco firefighters used sonar equipment and found a car, a 2009 Kia Rio, submerged in the water. A dive team from Morgan’s Point helped locate the car and found Gonzalez body inside the car.
Swanton said the car appeared to be driven off the roadway at high speed through the railing, over the riverwalk and into the river.
Justice of the Peace James E. Lee Jr. pronounced Gonzalez dead at 2:40 p.m. Sunday and ordered an autopsy, Swanton said. Police are investigating the matter.
City of Waco spokeswoman Dori Helm said 30 feet of railing will need to be replaced and the city will seek bids for the replacement.
Traffic stop, fight
A man pulled over for driving backward on a Lacy Lakeview road Saturday night was arrested after he tried to escape police and then attacked two officers, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
A Lacy Lakeview officer who was driving in the 500 block of the southbound Business 77 access road spotted a car traveling backward on the roadway, Truehitt said. The officer stopped the car and approached the driver, identified as Gonzalo Nunico Gonzalez, 42, of Lacy Lakeview. The driver acted nervous and suspicious, moving around in the car as if reaching for items, Truehitt said.
The officer discovered Gonzalez was wanted on outstanding traffic warrants. Asked to step out of the car, Gonzalez put the car into gear and tried to drive away, Truehitt said.
A second officer who arrived for backup was able to get into the car on the passenger side and get Gonzalez out. Truehitt said Gonzalez then tried to run from both officers and got into a fight with police.
One officer was hit in the face and both officers suffered injuries during the scuffle, Truehitt said. A third officer arrived at the traffic stop and assisted in getting Gonzalez into a patrol car.
Officers found plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and two counterfeit $100 bills in the car, Truehitt said. Both injured officers went to the hospital for medical clearance and they were later approved to go back to work, the police chief said.
Gonzalez was taken to McLennan County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, a state jail felony of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony charge of forgery, two Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and resisting transport, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Truehitt said Gonzalez has a lengthy criminal history in Lacy Lakeview. Gonzalez remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $64,000.
Sexual assault charge
A Bruceville-Eddy man was arrested Sunday on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman in Lorena in 2016, an arrest affidavit states.
James Wallis Tucker, 36, was arrested after the woman filed a report with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in January, saying Tucker had assaulted her in March 2016. The woman said Tucker had been drinking and pushed her mother into a closet before the assault.
“(The woman) intervened, telling James to stop,” the affidavit states. “James did stop and told (the woman) they were playing.”
The woman went to a bedroom to lie down, and Tucker came in and began to touch her sexually, and continued even when she told him to stop, the affidavit states. He continued until the woman’s mother intervened, the document states.
Tucker acknowledged to authorities that he touched the woman sexually, the affidavit states. Sheriff’s office detectives obtained a warrant charging second-degree felony sexual assault.
Tucker was released from custody Monday on $10,000 bond.