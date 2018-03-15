An investigation into a Waco-area crystal methamphetamine trafficking operation has resulted in federal indictments against 15 people and the seizure of more than 26 pounds of meth, 330 pounds of marijuana and 1,000 tabs of Xanax, according to a press release the U.S. Department of Justice sent Thursday.
Eleven of the 15 people indicted are Waco residents. Indictments returned this week by a grand jury charge them each with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
The indictments allege the group ran a crystal meth supply network based in Hesperia, California, and a distribution network based in Waco since at least October 2016, according to the DOJ.
Four of the defendants were arrested late Feb. 28 or March 1, and the rest were arrested more recently. Two have bonded out of jail, and the rest remain in federal custody pending detention hearings expected next week in Waco, the press release states.
Darris Kinita “Piru” Thompson, 41, of Waco, was the ringleader of the trafficking operation and faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the DOJ. Other defendants from Waco facing a minimum of 10 years to life if convicted include Sedric Barshea Thompson, 49; Meagan Anaise Keel, 32; Ulis Howard Alexander, 27; and Joe Angel Gayton, 27.
Defendants from Waco facing a minimum of five to 40 years in prison include Christopher Derric Blount, 46; Darrell Wayne Moore, 50; Chelsea Laine Early Graves, 30; Lamont Alexander Taylor, 41; Ruby Clara Williams, 55; and Johnny Casillas, 36.
Francisco Resendiz-Martinez, 25; Patricia Ferrer, 53; and Veronica Barraza Real, 40 — each of Hesperia — and Johnny Perez Jr., 38, of Wichita Falls, were also indicted and face a minimum of 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation was conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the Waco Police Department, the Waco office of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Fort Worth and Riverside DEA offices and the Riverside Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.
Intoxication assault
A crash in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning left a man with life-threatening injuries and another facing a criminal charge, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Shortly after midnight, a man driving west on Lake Shore Drive attempted a turn into Brazos Village Apartments and crossed into the path of a pickup truck traveling east, Swanton said.
The turning vehicle was struck on the passenger side, and its driver suffered serious head trauma and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, he said.
A preliminary investigation showed the injured man was not wearing a seat belt, Swanton said.
The driver of the pickup, Sebastian Rodriguez Carrillo, 18, was not injured and was arrested after the wreck on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle, Swanton said.
Jail records show he is also facing charges of possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated, but it appears those charges are not related to the wreck Thursday.