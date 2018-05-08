A story on Page 2B of Monday’s Tribune-Herald noting the promotion of Juan Lopez as Waco High’s boys soccer head coach was incorrect. The position has not been officially filled yet.
Due to an editing error, a story on Page 1A of Tuesday’s Tribune-Herald about the failure of the West Independent School District bond election incorrectly described the damage from the April 2013 fertilizer explosion. Three schools were damaged beyond repair, while 350 homes were damaged or destroyed.
In a story published on Page 2A of the May 1 Tribune-Herald about the death of Lawrence Hyde and the arrest of Kennedy Huckobey, the Trib indirectly attributed Hyde’s cause of death as being from a drug overdose. No official cause of death has been determined, pending the results of an autopsy. In that same story, the headline incorrectly reported Huckobey as being arrested for selling marijuana. She was charged with possession, not distribution.