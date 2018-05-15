A Bellmead man was arrested Tuesday morning after two teenage girls accused him of sexually assaulting them when they were about 7 and 9 years old, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Carlos Alberto Turrubiartes, 33, was arrested after a law enforcement agency referred the case to Bellmead police. Martin said the girls are now ages 14 and 16.
Martin said Turrubiartes sexually touched the girls when they spent the night at a friend’s house in the 4300 block of Colcord Avenue. Turrubiartes, a family member of the friend, is accused of sexually assaulting the girls on at least one occasion, Martin said.
Martin said it was unclear to investigators how many times the girls were sexually assaulted, but officers found probable cause to arrest Turrubiartes on two first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Turrubiartes remained at the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a bond listed at $100,000.
Sexual assault
A 25-year-old man arrested Monday is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, an affidavit states.
Angel Gabriel Pevia Reyes, of Waco, was arrested after the girl told Waco patrol officers she had sex with Reyes in March, according to the affidavit. The girl also told an “involved party” she had been “sneaking out” to meet with Reyes for sex.
“(The) victim was told by (the) defendant not to tell,” the affidavit states. “(The victim) and (the) defendant have known each other since the victim was about 8 years old.”
The girl told Reyes she was 13 years old when they were together, the affidavit states. Police scheduled an interview with Reyes and his attorney, but Reyes did not show up.
A first-degree aggravated sexual assault of child warrant was issued May 8 for Reyes. He was arrested on the charge Monday and taken to McLennan County Jail.
He posted bond and was released from custody Tuesday. Bond information was not available Tuesday.
Home burglaries
A burglary of a Mountainview neighborhood home Tuesday afternoon sparked a manhunt for four suspects who ran from police, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Two have been arrested so far, he said.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Skyline Drive at about 12:20 p.m., when a homeowner called police to report a live feed from security cameras showing four people burglarizing his home, Swanton wrote in a press release.
When police arrived, all four suspects ran into a wooded area around the home. Additional officers responded, set up a perimeter and started to search, Swanton said.
Two suspects, Michael Guerra and a boy under the age of 17, were arrested several blocks away on Hillandale Road, Swanton said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter assisted in the search and arrests, he said.
The other two suspects had not been found by Tuesday evening.
Officers found a vehicle on Skyline Drive they believe is linked to the suspects and found stolen property in the car, Swanton wrote. After the initial incident, police learned another home nearby, in the 2100 block of Hermanson Drive, had also been broken into.
Guerra and the boy were taken into custody on charges of burglary of a habitation, evading police and other warrants. Swanton said other charges may be added, pending additional investigation. Bond information was not available Tuesday.