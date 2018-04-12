DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I love to play board games, but sometimes the board is upside down for one of us. We started placing the boards on a Lazy Susan, and now we can just turn the game toward the player. — Carol D. in St. Louis
DEAR HELOISE: I have a couple of burn marks on my bathroom counter because I set my curling iron down when it was very hot. I bought a silicone potholder, and now I lay the curling iron on that and there are no more burn marks on my counter. — Betty M., Bend, Oregon
DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I have a number of guests in the summer. We buy travel-size items such as shampoo, toothpaste, hand lotion, etc., and have these items in a pretty basket on the dresser in the guest bedroom. If guests forget something, they are welcome to help themselves to items in the basket. — Dan and Alice H., Torch Lake, Michigan
DEAR HELOISE: Because it grows aggressively, I plant my mint in plastic containers that I sink into the edges around my garden in shady areas. Besides keeping the plants from growing wild, it repels deer. — Amy C., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DEAR HELOISE: I have one of those calendars where you tear off a page each day. When I tear off a page, I put it under the calendar, which is by the phone. When I need to take a message, I use one of the discarded pages — Ellen M., Dothan, Alabama
