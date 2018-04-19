DEAR HELOISE: This problem recently has become more common than in the past, so it’s worth letting people know that when they buy a computer, they probably should stick to well-known distributors and brand names they can trust. Why?
Some countries have begun to ship computers with pirated software, which may be infected with malware. Don’t be afraid to ask where your computer was made when making a purchase. Find out the store’s or company’s return policy. — Harrison Y. in Los Angeles
DEAR HELOISE: If you want telephone scammers to leave you alone, here is a good trick that works. If you have a messaging service on your phone, leave a message that says: “Hello. I am monitoring all my messages. Please leave your name and number and the purpose of your call.”
Scammers hang up, because the last thing they want is a recording of their voice. — Janet S., Haverhill, Massachusetts
DEAR HELOISE: Recently, I’ve had an urge to travel, and you might think a 25-year-old woman in this day and age wouldn’t be afraid to travel alone. Unfortunately, I am. I want to see Italy, but traveling by myself is so scary to me. How can I get over this fear? — Sara T., Odessa,
Sara, if you’ve never been out of the country before, start by booking a group tour. A travel agent can help you with arrangements. You could ask a friend to go with you, or make friends on the tour .
Let family and friends know your itinerary and when you expect to be back home. Make sure your passport and driver’s license are up to date, then enjoy the trip. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Please advise your readers to stop peeling or picking at their nails. It dents or damages them. Moisturize both the nails and the cuticles with a rich lotion to prevent cracking and drying out of the nails. Wear gloves whenever you are cleaning the house and using chemicals. — A Manicurist, Hilton Head, South Carolina
DEAR HELOISE: After I bring the mail or packages into the house and open them, I wash my hands. Many people’s dirty hands touch them before I open them. — Mary H., Arlington, Virginia
