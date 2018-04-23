DEAR READERS: The Social Security number (SSN) has been around since 1936, but what do you know about it?
The SSN was originally designed simply to monitor wages for workers in the United States, to help them receive monetary benefits. But the number has morphed into an identifier for all sorts of services, public and private.
You’ve probably been asked to verify your SSN for banking and credit card transactions, insurance policies, maybe even your cellphone or cable TV bill.
The trend now is to get away from the SSN as a way to identify or verify a person. Your identity can be compromised, and various types of accounts can be opened in your name using your Social Security number.
If a business requests your SSN, ask how the number will be used, how it is protected, why it is needed and what can happen if you don’t give out your number.
Even Medicare is assigning unique numbers and getting away from the SSN. If applicable, you’ll receive a new card in the mail — you don’t have to do anything.
Be vigilant with your SSN online. Use only trusted sites.
DEAR HELOISE: Have you noticed that many restaurants have replaced salt and pepper shakers with “grinders” — necessitating wrapping your whole hand around the grinder?
I think it’s unsanitary. Who knows where the person’s hands have been? With shakers, it’s pretty easy to use a paper napkin. Not so easy with grinders! — A Reader, via email
©2018 King Features