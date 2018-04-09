Dick's Sporting Goods has begun hiring for its store in Richland Mall, which will host grand opening events April 27-29, according to a news release.
The nation's largest sporting goods store, with 715 locations, has created a 45,000-square-foot site within the mall at West Waco Drive and State Highway 6, becoming an anchor with its own outside entrance.
It is looking to hire 35 full-time and part-time staffers, as well as 25 temporary employees to assist in getting the store open. Candidates are asked to visit discksportinggoods.jobs to apply for positions. Numbers released Monday do not include management positions.
The Waco store, like others nationwide, will sell athletic and outdoor apparel and footwear, as well as gear for team sports, golf, fishing and fitness.
"Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire our customers," Dick's said. "Associates will benefit from competitive pay, store discounts and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands."
Dick's officials declined to discuss specifics of their wage structure, though repeated that pay and benefits should prove competitive.
Mall manager Kandace Menning did not return calls seeking comment.
Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman for Tennessee-based CBL Properties, which owns 38-year-old Richland Mall, released a statement, saying, "We are excited to bring Dick's Sporting Goods to the mall. It will definitely revitalize the area and drive additional traffic to the property. It also complements other recent upgrades made at the property, including the remodels of Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, and speaks to our continued investment there."
The Tribune-Herald in November 2017 reported that Richland Mall, the largest enclosed retail center between Dallas and Austin, had been placed on the market. Matthews Investment Services, of California, tendered an "offer to qualified buyers" potentially interested in acquiring "a best-in-class, super-regional mall anchored by Dillard's, Bealls, Sears, Dick's Sporting Goods, H&M and JC Penney," according to a post on LoopNet, a real estate listing site.
Keating, in an email response to questions, said CBL looks at various opportunities "as part of our normal asset review process," but insisted the company is not actively pursuing a buyer for the mall. Richland features 697,000 square feet spread over 77 acres. The property attracts an estimated 6 million visitors annually, according to the listing.
The center is home to more than 100 retail and dining locations. Sears and the two Dillard's locations own the spaces they occupy.
Mentioning the arrival of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store, the solicitation says the sporting goods giant will pay an annual lease of $270,000 in years one through five, eventually escalating to $360,000 if options are exercised in the later years of a lease agreement.
It also notes the mall enjoys a 98 percent occupancy rate, which local commercial real estate specialist Pat Farrar has said is impressive considering the mall has suffered relocations to Central Texas Marketplace," the sprawling retail-and-restaurant center at West Loop 340 and Interstate 35.
Dick's Sporting Goods made headlines earlier this year when CEO Edward W. Stack announced the chain would stop selling assault rifles and would raise to 21 the age requirement for buying guns. The decision came in response to a school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that resulted in 17 deaths.
The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, reportedly had previously purchased firearms at a Dick's Sporting Goods store, though not the AR-15 used in the assault, according to published reports.