The new Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Richland Mall, State Highway 6 and Waco Drive begins its grand opening weekend on Friday, after hosting preview days Wednesday and Thursday. The 45,000-square-foot store, which has its own outside entrance to the mall, is offering special promotions Friday through Sunday. Former Baylor University standout and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III will sign autographs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday for those who arrive early to secure wristbands.