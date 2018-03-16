Pet pal

A reader sent a picture of three cats “relishing” their dinner — they are gathered around a sectioned green relish tray. They look like a pinwheel! Email a photo of your pet pal to the address at the end of this column.

DEAR READERS: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Today is a day for family, food, fun, parades, neighborhood gatherings, singing, dancing and celebrating! Enjoy the day, be safe and have fun. Don’t forget to wear some green, too! — Heloise

HELLO, HELOISE: For years, my friends have told me to send a hint to you. This one has changed our lives!

We have two dogs that, when they eat and drink, are pretty messy beasts. I swapped out a traditional dog’s water bowl for a fishbowl. The rounded shape and smaller opening catches water that is splashed upward when our dogs are drinking and diverts the water back into the bowl. We used to have a big, watery mess, and now we don’t! No more soaked floor and mat for us! — Liz S., Bakersfield, California

DEAR HELOISE: We get such joy from our frisky puppies always wrestling and playing in the yard.

I got a great idea one day, and have continued this practice ever since. About every two weeks, when I wash my husband’s jeans, I include the puppies’ collars in the wash. (The collars are woven fabric.)

The collars come out so clean, they look brand-new. — Patsy D. in Houston

DEAR HELOISE: I am almost elderly, so the eyes and the hands are trying to retire. When I needed to put hooks and eyes on a garment, they would slide, and I would have to hold them with a pin. Then I thought “clear tape”!

It works perfectly, holds the hook, then comes off the fabric cleanly — same with the eye!

I read your column in The Huntsville (Alabama) Times. Thank you, and your mother before you, for all the hints. — Lynn C., Madison, Alabama

