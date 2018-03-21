DEAR READERS: Just wondering: Do you wash your dishes by hand, or do you use your dishwasher? Here are some hints about dishwashing:
- The dishwasher gets hotter and can sanitize dishes better than hand-washing.
- The dishwasher uses less water — about 4 to 6 gallons to clean a full load. To clean the same by hand, you could use up to 27 gallons!
- Hand-washing is good for detail cleaning, and for cleaning delicate items and copper pots.
Scrape dishes into the trash can first, regardless of which method you use. If you choose to hand-wash, use gloves. And sponges merely smear germs around; use a fresh dishcloth each time.
Fill one basin of your sink with hot, soapy water, and the other basin with hot water with 1 tablespoon of chlorine bleach to rinse. Allow dishes to completely air-dry.
One plus to hand-washing? Great conversations with kids and family can be had while washing. Let us know how you come clean! — Heloise
HI, HELOISE: I buy clothing from thrift stores, and unfortunately, they often smell like they were washed in perfumed detergent. How do I rid these clothes of this unpleasant odor? I am allergic to perfume smells. Thank you so much! I enjoy your column. — Dorothy S., via email
Dorothy, time for some nontraditional methods! Cat litter or charcoal in your closet can absorb odors. Hanging the garment in the warm sunshine can help, as can stuffing the sleeves with crumpled newspaper. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My sister and I read your column daily in the Antelope Valley Press in Palmdale, California
Plastic bags used for produce are tough to open. There always is water somewhere from the vegetables being sprayed for freshness. I swipe my fingers with the water to open them. This makes it easy.
If you worry about germs, take a few sanitizers from the front of the store to wipe off your hands when finished. — A Reader, via email
DEAR HELOISE: When I travel, I like the hotel room to be very dark. I take some clothespins with me to keep the drapes from gapping and letting in outside light. Once, when I forgot the clothespins, I used my eyeglass case instead. (It is one that snaps closed.) It was the perfect solution. I enjoy your column every day in the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News. — Jeanie in Greenville, Ohio
