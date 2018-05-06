DEAR ANNIE: Shortly after Christmas, my work friend, “Mike,” and I were talking at lunch and discovered we have the same problem. Our wives both gave us silk pajamas. Worst yet, they expect us to wear them! We think it’s a conspiracy, even though they have never met. Mike wears his boxer briefs to bed. I stopped wearing my underwear to bed when I went off to college. By the numbers — if you have them — what do American men wear, or not wear, to bed? How can we convince our wives that sleeping naked doesn’t make us perverts? Small children are not an issue here. — Sleeping Bare in Sunny Florida
Dear Sleeping Bare: A 2005 ABC News poll asked Americans what they wore to bed. Thirteen percent of men and 55 percent of women said pajamas or nightgowns; 21 percent of men and 25 percent of women said shorts and/or a T-shirt; and 31 percent of men and 14 percent of women said they slept in the nude.
It’s likely those percentages have fluctuated, as the survey’s over a decade old. But assuming the overall trends have held, you’re in the plurality for American men.
It’s also worth noting that there are some scientific arguments in favor of sleeping in the buff. University of Amsterdam researchers found that people achieve deeper sleep with lower skin temperatures, which sleeping in the nude helps achieve. That said, if you should ever have to leave your home in the middle of the night because of a fire (heaven forbid), you might be wishing you had on those silk pajamas.
© 2018 Creators.com