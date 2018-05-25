Are we shaped by our actions? Or our memories? Are identities forged by what we choose to remember? Or forget? A meditation on the nature of recollection and storytelling, “The Tale” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) stars Laura Dern as the documentary filmmaker Jennifer Fox, who wrote and directed this movie, her story.
We begin as Jennifer returns from interviewing female activists around the world. She’s besieged by phone calls from her mother, Nettie (Ellen Burstyn), clearly upset by the discovery of a story Jennifer had written at 13, describing her infatuation with her riding instructor, Mrs. G (Elizabeth Debicki), and her running coach, Bill (Jason Ritter), while at summer camp. Nettie seems to believe that both adults had taken advantage of her young daughter and should face legal action. Jennifer seems less disturbed by rediscovering her adolescent descriptions and still holds both in high esteem.
At her mother’s insistence, she seeks out an interview with the aging Mrs. G (Frances Conroy), who has clearly declined from youthful beauty to alcoholic disenchantment. Jennifer also talks with fellow campers whose recollections are not as golden as hers.
Common portrays Jennifer’s supportive, if slightly distant, fiance.
Unfortunately, “The Tale” takes a rather intriguing premise and muddies the narrative with any number of gimmicks. We see the young Mrs. G interacting with the young Jennifer, but she also submits to questions from the older Jennifer’s interior monologues. This blending of flashback and contemporary memory may be intentional (and perhaps the whole point of the film), but it doesn’t make for easy viewing.
Jennifer’s conversations with her mother and fiance have the perfunctory and chilly feel of narrative devices used to move the story along. “The Tale” left me feeling that no matter how personal the story, it can still seem forced and more than a little contrived.
Other highlights
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- An attack on a hostage roils negotiations on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- An arms smuggler escapes to New York on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A winner emerges on the repeat finale of “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “What on Earth?” (7 p.m., Science, TV-PG) discusses theories about strange patterns seen from space on desert landscapes and ocean floors.
- A party invitation puts Patrick’s recovery at risk on “Patrick Melrose” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
TCM dedicates the weekend to films about soldiers and veterans, including the 1953 melodrama “From Here to Eternity” (7 p.m.).
Series notes
Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) and “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
